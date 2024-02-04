Former spokesperson of the Corsica Libera Party, Petru Antone Tomasi, has publicly denounced the violence inflicted upon activists by the French police. His statements, made during a press conference, came in the wake of increasing police crackdowns on independence supporters, particularly in the period leading up to the visit of French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, to Corsica.

Police Violence: A Systemic Issue

Tomasi's accusations highlight the troubling pattern of police violence that tends to intensify around the visits of French government officials or following initiatives by independence supporters. This pattern, according to Tomasi, demonstrates a concerning level of state control and intimidation strategies aimed at suppressing the voice of the Corsican independence movement.

Victims: Respected Activists

The victims of the recent violence were activists from the Nazione Party, described by many as conscientious and respected figures in both political and professional circles. The violent treatment of these respected activists and their families has been characterized as shameful and unacceptable by Tomasi.

The Response: Intensified Effort

In response to the escalating violence, the Nazione Party has announced plans to ramp up their efforts and mobilize for a protest during Darmanin's visit to Corsica. The party aims to oppose the repression and to demand recognition of the Corsican people and their rights.

As France continues to grapple with the complex issue of Corsican independence, it is clear that the actions of the French police, condemned by figures such as Tomasi, have only served to fuel the determination of the independence movement.