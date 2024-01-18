Corruption Sting Operation Leads to Arrests at South African Driving Licence Testing Centre

In a striking development, two officials from the Mkhuhlu driving licence testing centre (DLTC) in South Africa have been apprehended on charges of corruption. The Hawks' Mbombela serious corruption investigation unit effected the arrests following an elaborate sting operation.

Sting Operation Uncovers Corruption

The suspects, aged 45 and 47, fell into the trap after they allegedly sought a bribe from a woman who had fallen short of passing her learner's driver's licence test. As per Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi, the woman was approached by a female examiner, who, after the test on January 8, offered to ensure her passing, albeit for a payment of R1,000.

An agreement was reached for the woman to rebook the test, with a new date set for January 15. The incident was subsequently reported to the Hawks. The complainant, in a show of civic duty, collaborated with the authorities, transacting with the corrupt official as part of the operation, leading to the arrests.

More Victims Suspected

Further investigation revealed that this was not an isolated incident. Several other applicants are suspected to have paid gratification to earn a passing grade on their tests. As the news of the arrests broke, the public was urged to step forward if they, too, had been victims of such illicit activities involving the suspects.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The suspects are now in detention, awaiting their first appearance in the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court. As the case unfolds, it is a stark reminder of the ever-present specter of corruption, and the importance of vigilance and accountability in uprooting such practices that tarnish the integrity of vital public services.