Crime

Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is currently grappling with a corruption scandal implicating the Clerk of Parliament, Paran Tarawally. The controversy centers around Tarawally’s alleged misuse of his position, wherein he placed his wife, Mrs. Rabiatu Tarawally, on the parliamentary payroll, assigning her a monthly salary of U.S. $1,500. This occurred despite Mrs. Tarawally living in the United States and not holding any role within the Parliament.

The Sierra Leone Corruption Web

The Tarawally scandal is not an isolated incident but forms a part of the wider corruption problem under the current Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) government, led by Retired Brigadier Maada Bio. Despite the public outcry over Tarawally’s actions, he remains in his position, underscoring the broader issue of impunity for corrupt officials within the government. The ACC has demanded that Mrs. Tarawally refund the misappropriated money, but there is widespread skepticism about potential punitive measures against the couple, given past instances of government officials evading repercussions for similar misconduct.

International Criticism

The case has also attracted international criticism towards the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) for previously turning a blind eye to the government’s lack of control over corruption. Sierra Leonean citizens are increasingly frustrated by the persistent corruption and the accompanying lack of basic necessities. There are growing calls for Paran Tarawally to step aside during the investigation, mirroring the public disgrace faced by teachers involved in examination malpractices.

Corruption and Accountability

The overarching narrative of this corruption scandal paints a grim picture of the current state of governance in Sierra Leone. The public’s demand for accountability and transparency is intensifying, fuelled by instances of financial mismanagement, questionable police actions towards opposition party members, and allegations against former President Koroma’s security staff. The international community’s attention is drawn towards Sierra Leone, with the United Nations including the situation on its agenda and a cross-party delegation from Sierra Leone being invited to Washington for discussions. The leader of the main opposition All Peoples Congress Party (APC), Hon. Abdul Kargbo, has joined the chorus of voices calling for Tarawally to step aside.

Crime Sierra Leone
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

