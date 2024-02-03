Corruption Case: Ludhiana ASI Arrested After Surrendering

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pahara Singh of Ludhiana, embroiled in a corruption scandal dating back to August 2023, has been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau after he turned himself in. The case against him, lodged at the Jagraon city police station, stemmed from allegations made by Inderjit Kaur, who accused Singh of demanding a hefty bribe of Rs 50,000. The incident is reportedly linked to several NDPS Act cases filed against her husband, Harprit Singh.

Allegations of Coercion and Bribery

On August 3, 2023, ASI Singh, in conjunction with two other officials, purportedly stormed Kaur's residence. They allegedly used the veneer of carrying out orders from the DSP to pressure Kaur into parting with an initial payment of Rs 15,000. The remaining Rs 35,000 was to be arranged shortly thereafter.

The Incriminating Call

In a bold move, Kaur managed to record the telephone call in which ASI Singh demanded the bribe, adding a crucial piece of evidence to her complaint. The investigation was subsequently handed over from the SSP, Ludhiana Rural, to the Vigilance Bureau headquarters, and eventually to the SSP, Vigilance Range, Ludhiana.

Legal Repercussions and Singh's Arrest

Upon the revelation of the allegations, Singh sought anticipatory bail, which was successively denied by courts at multiple levels, including the Ludhiana court, the high court, and the Supreme Court. Following the rejection of his appeals, Singh was left with no choice but to surrender, leading to his arrest by the Vigilance Bureau.