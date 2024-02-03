Corrosive Substance Attack Injures 12 in Clapham, London; Investigation Underway

A harrowing incident in Clapham, London has left 12 people injured, including a mother and her two young daughters, following a corrosive substance attack. The horrifying assault unfolded on Wednesday evening on Lessar Avenue, sparking concern and fear within the local community.

The victims of this heinous crime include a 31-year-old mother and her two daughters, one of whom sustained injuries that could potentially alter her life permanently. In addition to the family, three other women, five police officers, and a man in his 50s were also harmed during the incident. The man declined hospital treatment for his minor injuries, while the others have since been discharged from the hospital.

Police Response and Investigation

The Metropolitan Police, alongside the London Fire Brigade, rushed to the scene, and an extensive investigation is currently underway to find the person responsible for this horrendous act. Despite the gravity of the situation, the suspect managed to evade immediate capture, colliding with a stationary vehicle in the process before fleeing on foot. The suspect and the victims are believed to have known each other, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. The National Police Air Service has been deployed to assist in the manhunt.

The attack has been described as horrific, sparking distress among residents. Witnesses have been recounting the chilling scene, and an appeal for additional witnesses has been made by the authorities. The bravery of the public and the responding officers has been commended, as they risked their own safety to aid the victims.

In the aftermath of this terrifying incident, the city is grappling with a heightened sense of fear and urgency, as authorities race against the clock to apprehend the individual responsible.