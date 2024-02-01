Corrosive Substance Attack in Clapham: Mother and Daughters Hospitalized

In a horrifying incident that has left a community in shock, a mother and her two young daughters were brutally assaulted with a corrosive substance in Clapham, south London. The victims, a 31-year-old woman and her daughters aged three and eight, are hospitalized with potentially life-changing injuries. The suspect, Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, aged 35, is currently being hunted by the police.

Details of the Attack

The attack took place near Clapham Common, a popular park in south London. According to witnesses, the assailant pushed the three-year-old girl to the ground before hurling the corrosive substance at the family. The incident, described as 'ghastly' by Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley, is considered to be exceedingly rare in the British capital. Several bystanders and police officers who rushed to aid the victims also suffered minor chemical burns.

Community in Shock

Following the incident, the community is on high alert as authorities continue to hunt for Ezedi. Police have urged residents to provide any relevant information that could aid in apprehending the suspect. The attack has sparked fear and outrage in the locality, prompting urgent calls for increased security measures and stricter controls on the sale and possession of corrosive substances.

Increasing Trend of Acid Attacks

This incident has once again highlighted the alarming rise in acid attacks in the UK. Despite the rarity of such incidents in London, the attack has underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle this escalating problem, including stronger legislation, enforcement, and public awareness. As the victims continue to receive medical treatment, the story serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of such attacks, not only on the victims but also on the wider community.