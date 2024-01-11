en English
Crime

Corrections Officer Charged with Smuggling Drugs into Allegheny County Jail

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Corrections Officer Charged with Smuggling Drugs into Allegheny County Jail

Charges have been leveled against 34-year-old corrections officer William Kemp III of Knoxville for allegedly smuggling illegal drugs into Allegheny County Jail with the intent of selling them to inmates. Kemp faces four felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and contraband.

Alerted by a Strong Scent

The incident came to light on December 30 when Kemp reported to work and was noticed by several officers to be emanating a strong smell of marijuana. This led jail administrators to investigate, culminating in the discovery of an ounce of suspected marijuana in Kemp’s locker.

Additional Evidence Discovered

Further evidence was uncovered when thick cotton paper soaked in synthetic marijuana was found in a trash bag in the employee bathroom following Kemp’s visit. It is believed that Kemp was planning to deliver marijuana and synthetic marijuana to inmates in his unit on that day.

Legal Proceedings Underway

After being arraigned, Kemp was released on a $10,000 bond posted through a bail agency, with a preliminary hearing set for January 18. The charges against Kemp highlight a growing concern over internal corruption within prison systems and the need for stringent security measures even among the staff.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

