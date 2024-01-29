Coroner's Inquest Begins into Dowen College Student's Controversial Death

At the Ikeja Magistrates Court, a coroner's inquest is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death of a 12-year-old student from Dowen College in Lagos. The student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, passed away on November 30, 2021, following alleged health complications. His death has sparked a controversy with his family alleging that he succumbed to injuries sustained due to bullying by senior students at the college, while the college maintains that the injuries were incurred during a football match.

The Quest for Justice

The Oromoni family is committed to seeking justice for their late son. They have vowed to pursue the matter up to the apex court, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing inquest. The father, Sylvester Oromoni Sr., has been vocal about the progress of the inquest and the delay in his son's burial. Despite the emotional turmoil, the family remains steadfast and determined to continue pursuing the case post burial.

Regent Youmor's Call to Action

Regent Youmor, the coordinator of a local group, has also taken up the mantle in this case, emphasizing the need for swift justice. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Youmor advised parents to maintain open communication with their children, stressing the importance of monitoring issues such as bullying in schools. His call to action underscores the gravity of the situation and the collective responsibility to prevent such tragic incidents.

The Role of State Authorities

In light of the controversy, the Lagos State Government has taken the decisive action of shutting down Dowen College. This move speaks volumes about the seriousness with which the authorities are handling the case. However, no one is currently in custody in connection with Sylvester's death, raising questions about the effectiveness of the actions taken so far.

The findings from the coroner's inquest, presided over by Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, are expected to be released by April 12, 2024. As the world awaits the outcome, the case has become a symbol of the fight against school bullying, a call for justice, and a reminder of the importance of student safety in schools.