Coroner Links Substance Abuse to Declining Mental Health in Tragic Police Shooting of Jerrim Toms

Jerrim Toms, a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder and with a history of substance abuse, met a fatal end in March 2018 on State Highway 1 in Pohuehue, Northland, when he was shot by police officers. The incident, which followed a lengthy pursuit involving Toms’ vehicle being spiked three times, culminated in Toms approaching the officers wielding a machete. The coronial inquest led by Judge Debra Bell revealed that Toms died from two gunshot injuries to the chest, struck by five out of twelve shots fired by the police.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Decline

The coronial report shed light on Toms’ substance abuse, particularly highlighting his use of cannabis and methamphetamine. These substances were identified as significant contributors to his worsening mental health on the day of the incident. Despite being described as kind-hearted and loving by his family, Toms’ behaviour on the fateful day was reported as threatening and dangerous. His violent actions included hitting a patrol car’s door and window.

Police Response and Non-lethal Alternatives

While no specific recommendations were made by Judge Bell, she concurred with an earlier Independent Police Conduct Authority finding. They found that non-lethal options such as Tasers, pepper spray, or batons would have likely been ineffective in incapacitating Toms before he could harm the officers. This conclusion has sparked a broader conversation about police responses to individuals with mental illnesses.

A Mother’s Plea for Assistance

In an unfortunate turn of events, it was revealed that Toms’ mother had sought police assistance for her son prior to the fatal shooting. This aspect of the case further underscores the complexity of responding to individuals suffering from mental health issues and the urgent need for improved strategies to ensure their safety.