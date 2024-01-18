Cornwall Builder Jailed for £480,000 Fraud: A Tale of Deceit Unraveled

Sean McCann, a 48-year-old builder hailing from Pendoggett, near Wadebridge, Cornwall, has been sentenced to a six-year incarceration for swindling at least 35 individuals out of a staggering £480,000. Charged with fraud and violations of the insolvency act, McCann's saga of deceit began to unravel in April 2022 when the first complaints against him surfaced.

The Web of Deceit

Investigations into the complaints unmasked a startling pattern of fraudulent activity. Despite being declared bankrupt in Birmingham, McCann continued to exploit online platforms to solicit work. From October 2020 to December 2022, he took on building projects without possessing the necessary skills or resources, resulting in unfinished or shoddily executed work.

The Victims' Plight

The victims of McCann's scam bore the brunt of significant financial and emotional distress. With one individual losing a colossal £46,000 and another suffering a loss of £17,000, the stories of financial ruin were heartbreaking. Victims recounted experiences that were nothing short of 'horrendous', illuminating the sheer magnitude of emotional scars left by McCann's actions.

Public Advisory

As a consequence of McCann's fraudulent operations, Trading Standards issued a public advisory urging people to exercise caution with online reviews. They encouraged the public to use schemes like Trading Standards Buy With Confidence to avoid falling prey to similar scams in the future.

The case was prosecuted at Plymouth Crown Court. In his ruling, Judge Peter Johnson acknowledged the profound damage inflicted by McCann, recognising the shattered lives and broken trust of his victims.