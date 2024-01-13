en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cork Man Pleads Guilty to Public Danger Charges, Sentencing Deferred

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
Cork Man Pleads Guilty to Public Danger Charges, Sentencing Deferred

In a recent hearing at the Cork District Court, 41-year-old Knocknaheeny local, Nicholas Goulding pleaded guilty to two separate charges. The charges stemmed from incidents where Goulding’s excessive inebriation led to public endangerment. The first episode occurred on October 2, 2023, on Douglas Street, Cork. A highly intoxicated Goulding rolled onto the road, nearly causing a collision with a motorcyclist who swerved to avoid him. At the scene, Goulding was also charged with threatening to assault the police officers.

Repeated Offense

The following month, Goulding found himself in a similar situation at Daunt Square, Cork. Again, a heavily inebriated Goulding stumbled onto the road, leading to a second charge of being drunk and a danger.

Steps Towards Recovery

Goulding, who has battled with alcoholism, has recently shown signs of turning his life around. His recent endeavours include abstaining from alcohol for four weeks and engaging with rehabilitation services for seven weeks. In the past, Goulding had managed to maintain sobriety for up to 14 months. His defense attorney mentioned that Goulding is planning to enter St. Francis Farm rehabilitation center.

Deferred Sentencing

Considering a letter of apology Goulding wrote to the gardaí, which showed insight into his condition, Judge Mary Dorgan decided to defer sentencing until April 9. The judge commended Goulding for his sobriety over the Christmas period. Goulding expressed his gratitude for the judge’s consideration in response.

0
Crime Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
23 seconds ago
'Asia's Best Hacker' Arrested: Edgar Silvano Jr. Faces Cybercrime Charges
Edgar Silvano Jr., a man known for his exceptional cyber abilities and often referred to as ‘Asia’s best hacker’, has been taken into custody in Las Piñas, Philippines. The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) apprehended Silvano under a search warrant provided by a local court. Silvano is suspected of targeting foreigners in his illicit
'Asia's Best Hacker' Arrested: Edgar Silvano Jr. Faces Cybercrime Charges
Chhatra Dal Leader Forced to Attend Father's Funeral in Shackles
5 mins ago
Chhatra Dal Leader Forced to Attend Father's Funeral in Shackles
Brisbane Family Threatened by Armed Teenager in Frightening Encounter
5 mins ago
Brisbane Family Threatened by Armed Teenager in Frightening Encounter
Social Media Influencers Arrested for Major Drug Trafficking
4 mins ago
Social Media Influencers Arrested for Major Drug Trafficking
Law Enforcement and Public Sentiment: Catalysts for Decreased Violence in Jammu and Kashmir
4 mins ago
Law Enforcement and Public Sentiment: Catalysts for Decreased Violence in Jammu and Kashmir
Petaluma Police Arrests 27-Year-Old in Significant Drug Bust
5 mins ago
Petaluma Police Arrests 27-Year-Old in Significant Drug Bust
Latest Headlines
World News
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
18 seconds
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
52 seconds
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
52 seconds
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
56 seconds
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
1 min
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
1 min
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
Egmore’s Post-Event Neglect: A Missed Opportunity for Sustained Beautification
1 min
Egmore’s Post-Event Neglect: A Missed Opportunity for Sustained Beautification
Idaho's New Laws in 2024: A Detailed Overview
1 min
Idaho's New Laws in 2024: A Detailed Overview
Sean Reffell's Triumphant Return to Ulster Rugby: A Story of Resilience and Determination
1 min
Sean Reffell's Triumphant Return to Ulster Rugby: A Story of Resilience and Determination
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app