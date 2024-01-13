Cork Man Pleads Guilty to Public Danger Charges, Sentencing Deferred

In a recent hearing at the Cork District Court, 41-year-old Knocknaheeny local, Nicholas Goulding pleaded guilty to two separate charges. The charges stemmed from incidents where Goulding’s excessive inebriation led to public endangerment. The first episode occurred on October 2, 2023, on Douglas Street, Cork. A highly intoxicated Goulding rolled onto the road, nearly causing a collision with a motorcyclist who swerved to avoid him. At the scene, Goulding was also charged with threatening to assault the police officers.

Repeated Offense

The following month, Goulding found himself in a similar situation at Daunt Square, Cork. Again, a heavily inebriated Goulding stumbled onto the road, leading to a second charge of being drunk and a danger.

Steps Towards Recovery

Goulding, who has battled with alcoholism, has recently shown signs of turning his life around. His recent endeavours include abstaining from alcohol for four weeks and engaging with rehabilitation services for seven weeks. In the past, Goulding had managed to maintain sobriety for up to 14 months. His defense attorney mentioned that Goulding is planning to enter St. Francis Farm rehabilitation center.

Deferred Sentencing

Considering a letter of apology Goulding wrote to the gardaí, which showed insight into his condition, Judge Mary Dorgan decided to defer sentencing until April 9. The judge commended Goulding for his sobriety over the Christmas period. Goulding expressed his gratitude for the judge’s consideration in response.