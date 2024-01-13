en English
Crime

Cork Man Faces Charges for Betting Office Robbery, Plea of Guilty Possible

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
John Paul Thornton, a 43-year-old man, stands accused of robbing a Ladbrokes betting office on Pearse Road, Cork. The alleged robbery, which occurred on September 2, resulted in a theft of €500. Thornton, who maintains addresses at Blackwater Grove and St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace in Cork, was charged by Garda Patrick Connery.

The Court Proceedings

The case against Thornton is subject to the possibility of a trial by judge and jury, as directed by the Director of Public Prosecutions. If the trial proceeds by indictment, it could result in a significant sentencing at the Cork Circuit Criminal Court. However, an alternative outcome could occur if a signed plea of guilty is entered.

Defence Solicitor’s Request

Frank Buttimer, the defence solicitor, has requested a summary of the evidence. This request could pave the way for a potential plea of guilty by Thornton. A guilty plea would alter the course of the court proceedings, bypassing the need for a full trial.

Future of the Case

The case has been adjourned by Judge Mary Dorgan until January 18, to be heard at Cork District Court. The decision of the court and the potential plea of Thornton will determine the future course of this case. The resolution could either lead to a full trial or a swift sentencing, based on the plea of guilty.

Crime Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

