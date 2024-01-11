Cork Gardaí Seize Weapons and Arrest Five in Major Operation

In a sweeping operation in Cork, gardaí made a significant seizure of an array of weapons and other items, in an investigation linked to recent violent incidents in Charleville. The operation was a response to a series of violent disorder and criminal activities that took place in December and January.

Major Operation Unveils Arsenal of Weapons

The coordinated effort by gardaí involved the search of eight premises, and saw participation from armed units and dog squads. The items confiscated ranged from knives, slash hooks, and machetes, to two objects suspected to be pipe bombs. Other items seized included cannabis, golf clubs, axes, baseball bats, a boxcutter knife, and 16 canisters of nitrous oxide.

Arrests and Charges

Five individuals were taken into custody during the operation, with three of them subsequently charged and expected to appear before a court in County Cork. The remaining two individuals were still in custody as of Thursday evening.

Response to Violent Incidents

This law enforcement operation is a direct response to a series of violent incidents and criminal activities in the Charleville area. The incidents, which escalated into a feud between two families, have included a series of attacks on houses and cars over the past month.

Gardaí continue their investigations into these violent disorder incidents in Charleville, underlining the severity of the situation and the necessity of such large-scale operations to ensure public safety.