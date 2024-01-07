Coram Resident Pleads Guilty to Landlord’s Dumbbell Murder

On a chilling December evening in 2020, the tranquility of a Coram backyard was shattered by a violent altercation. At the heart of the chaos was Albert Coppedge, a 49-year-old resident, who has now pleaded guilty to First Degree Manslaughter for the brutal death of his landlord, 62-year-old Kenneth Mitchell. The weapon of choice – a dumbbell, the motive – a heated dispute, and a consequential theft.

A Brutal Attack Unfolds

The dispute between the two men escalated quickly, with Coppedge seizing a dumbbell and striking Mitchell in the head repeatedly. Witnesses recount the horrific scene, with Mitchell pleading for mercy that fell on deaf ears. After the assault, Coppedge rifled through Mitchell’s wallet, pilfering a large sum of money before making his escape.

The Aftermath and Arrest

Emergency services soon arrived, rushing Mitchell to Long Island Community Hospital. Despite their best efforts, Mitchell was pronounced dead, leaving behind a community in shock and a family in mourning. Coppedge, however, wouldn’t remain at large for long. A few hours later, he returned to the scene, where the Suffolk County Police Department swiftly arrested him.

The Justice System Responds

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney has expressed hope that Coppedge’s guilty plea will offer some semblance of closure to Mitchell’s loved ones. He also extended his commendations to the prosecution team and the Suffolk County Police Department for their diligence in securing the conviction. The case, which has gripped Coram’s community, stands as a tragic reminder of the volatile interplay that can exist beneath the surface of societal norms and the long shadows they cast.