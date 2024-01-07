en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Coram Resident Pleads Guilty to Landlord’s Dumbbell Murder

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Coram Resident Pleads Guilty to Landlord’s Dumbbell Murder

On a chilling December evening in 2020, the tranquility of a Coram backyard was shattered by a violent altercation. At the heart of the chaos was Albert Coppedge, a 49-year-old resident, who has now pleaded guilty to First Degree Manslaughter for the brutal death of his landlord, 62-year-old Kenneth Mitchell. The weapon of choice – a dumbbell, the motive – a heated dispute, and a consequential theft.

A Brutal Attack Unfolds

The dispute between the two men escalated quickly, with Coppedge seizing a dumbbell and striking Mitchell in the head repeatedly. Witnesses recount the horrific scene, with Mitchell pleading for mercy that fell on deaf ears. After the assault, Coppedge rifled through Mitchell’s wallet, pilfering a large sum of money before making his escape.

The Aftermath and Arrest

Emergency services soon arrived, rushing Mitchell to Long Island Community Hospital. Despite their best efforts, Mitchell was pronounced dead, leaving behind a community in shock and a family in mourning. Coppedge, however, wouldn’t remain at large for long. A few hours later, he returned to the scene, where the Suffolk County Police Department swiftly arrested him.

The Justice System Responds

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney has expressed hope that Coppedge’s guilty plea will offer some semblance of closure to Mitchell’s loved ones. He also extended his commendations to the prosecution team and the Suffolk County Police Department for their diligence in securing the conviction. The case, which has gripped Coram’s community, stands as a tragic reminder of the volatile interplay that can exist beneath the surface of societal norms and the long shadows they cast.

0
Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
29 seconds ago
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
Chloe Fisher, self-identified as a ‘sovereign citizen,’ found herself again in a standoff with the law when Victorian police pulled her over for bearing fraudulent plates on her unregistered vehicle. This encounter marks Fisher’s second clash with the authorities in a year, with the previous incident unfolding near Gundagai, NSW, in January 2023. Unyielding Defiance
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
Missouri Man Charged for Planting Bomb Near Police Officer
5 mins ago
Missouri Man Charged for Planting Bomb Near Police Officer
Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Murdered by Son, Daughter-in-law over Property Dispute
9 mins ago
Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Murdered by Son, Daughter-in-law over Property Dispute
Ogun State Police Command Apprehends Robbery Suspects Within 24 Hours of Crime
3 mins ago
Ogun State Police Command Apprehends Robbery Suspects Within 24 Hours of Crime
Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target
4 mins ago
Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target
Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA
5 mins ago
Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA
Latest Headlines
World News
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
36 seconds
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
36 seconds
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
Arizona Wildcats Celebrate Key Player Milestones in 92-73 Victory Over Utah
51 seconds
Arizona Wildcats Celebrate Key Player Milestones in 92-73 Victory Over Utah
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Competition and Talent
3 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Competition and Talent
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
3 mins
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
4 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
4 mins
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
Girls' Prep Basketball: Recent Match Outcomes and Key Results
4 mins
Girls' Prep Basketball: Recent Match Outcomes and Key Results
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app