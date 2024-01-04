en English
Crime

Copper Wire Thefts Plunge City Streets into Darkness: Calls for Immediate Action

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Copper Wire Thefts Plunge City Streets into Darkness: Calls for Immediate Action

In recent times, residents of a city find themselves grappling with a significant safety issue arising from the theft of copper wires from public street lights. This unsettling development has plunged many streets into darkness, triggering a surge in criminal activity and posing severe risks for pedestrians and motorists alike. Forced to blaze their headlights at night, drivers struggle with the resultant blinding glare that hampers visibility for oncoming vehicles.

Local Voices Raise Concerns

Trent Tio, a local resident, lent his voice to the pressing matter in an interview with a local paper. He voiced his concerns about the persistent problem and the seeming inaction from the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) and PNG Power to rectify the issue with the street lights. He proposed a solution: the NCDC could introduce regulations to scrutinize the buying and selling of copper wire and can tin within the city.

A Call for Regulatory Measures

By initiating these regulations, the NCDC could monitor the flow of copper and potentially single out individuals responsible for stealing wires from power poles. Tio also suggested the strategic placement of security cameras at buying spots, a move that could aid in identifying the culprits behind these recurring thefts.

The Ripple Effects of Copper Wire Thefts

Meanwhile, cities like Saint Paul have been grappling with the persistent theft of copper wire from street light fixtures since 2021. Despite various attempts to deter the thefts, including efforts to energize more lights during the day and making access to the panels more challenging, the thefts persist. The city has even considered alternatives such as solar lighting and aluminum wiring, but these options present their own set of difficulties and disadvantages.

Such thefts have also cast a shadow over city streets in Nanton, Alta, where cables powering special light displays were stolen on December 29. The theft has not only disrupted a seasonal fundraising program but has also brought disappointment and frustration to the community. With no suspects yet identified, the theft has dealt a significant blow to the Canadian Grain Elevator Discovery Centre Society, which relies heavily on donations, grants, and fundraising.

The call for immediate action underscores the urgency of addressing safety in the city and the need for regulatory measures to curb the vandalism and theft that are adversely affecting the residents’ quality of life.

BNN Correspondents

