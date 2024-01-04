Coordinated Police Operation in East Rutherford Following Vehicle Theft

In a display of coordinated law enforcement, police in East Rutherford established a perimeter after a thief was spotted near the Hilton off the eastbound Route 3 service road around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 3rd. The incident began when a vehicle stolen from Garfield was discovered crashed on an East Rutherford service road, and the thief had seemingly disappeared into the swamps.

Collaborative Response

Captain Jeff Yannacone of the East Rutherford Police Department provided a detailed account of the operation. The response included officers from neighboring Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, along with the New Jersey State Police. The operation showcased a spirit of unity and cohesion amongst the different law enforcement agencies.

Intensified Search Efforts

The search efforts were enhanced with the use of a sheriff’s K-9 unit and the deployment of drones by the East Rutherford and Lyndhurst police departments. The utilization of advanced technology, along with the canine unit, demonstrated the seriousness of the operation and the commitment to apprehend the perpetrator.

Public Participation Urged

The East Rutherford police have requested public assistance in their investigation, urging anyone with information that could help identify and capture the thief to step forward. They have provided a contact number (201) 438-0165 for anyone with pertinent information or who may have witnessed the incident. This case underscores the pivotal role the public can play in aiding law enforcement, as collective vigilance can often be the key to solving such crimes.