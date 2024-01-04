en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Coordinated Law Enforcement Effort Unfolds in East Rutherford Following Theft

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Coordinated Law Enforcement Effort Unfolds in East Rutherford Following Theft

A meticulously coordinated law enforcement operation unfolded in East Rutherford following a theft incident. The event took place on Wednesday, January 3, near the Hilton, off the eastbound Route 3 service road, at about 1:30 p.m. The local police, alongside several other departments and state troopers, swiftly responded to the situation, setting up a solid perimeter.

Multi-Agency Response

According to Captain Jeff Yannacone, officers from various departments such as Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the effort. The New Jersey State Police lent their expertise to the operation as well. The response demonstrated a remarkable level of inter-departmental cooperation, reflecting the dedication and commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensuring public safety.

High-Tech Search Methods

As part of the operation, a K-9 unit from the sheriff’s office was deployed to scour the area. In addition, East Rutherford and Lyndhurst police utilized drones as an advanced tool to aid in the search. The use of such high-tech methods, along with traditional tracking techniques, underscores the scale and intensity of the operation, as well as the serious nature of the incident.

Public Assistance Requested

In light of the circumstances, the East Rutherford police have called on the public to assist in the ongoing investigation. They are seeking any information or witness accounts related to the theft and subsequent crash that could aid in identifying and locating the suspect. The police have made their contact information available, urging anyone with potentially relevant information to come forward.

0
Crime Law
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Mentone Man Arrested for Fatal Redlands Hit-and-Run
In a quiet corner of Redlands, a tragic event unfolded that has left the local community reeling. A 61-year-old Mentone resident was apprehended by detectives following his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run incident. The incident occurred on the brisk morning of December 30 at approximately 5:30 a.m., when a passerby made a grim discovery
Mentone Man Arrested for Fatal Redlands Hit-and-Run
Unveiling the Epstein Files: A Deep Dive into the Scandal's Hidden Connections
2 mins ago
Unveiling the Epstein Files: A Deep Dive into the Scandal's Hidden Connections
Coordinated Police Operation in East Rutherford Following Vehicle Theft
2 mins ago
Coordinated Police Operation in East Rutherford Following Vehicle Theft
Franciscan Friars of California Declare Bankruptcy Amidst Child Abuse Allegations
1 min ago
Franciscan Friars of California Declare Bankruptcy Amidst Child Abuse Allegations
Multi-Agency Police Response Follows Thief Sighting Near Hilton
2 mins ago
Multi-Agency Police Response Follows Thief Sighting Near Hilton
North Plains Businessman Found Dead: Brother Considered a Person of Interest
2 mins ago
North Plains Businessman Found Dead: Brother Considered a Person of Interest
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
29 seconds
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
36 seconds
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
40 seconds
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
2 mins
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
3 mins
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
5 mins
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
5 mins
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
6 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
6 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app