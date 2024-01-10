en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Conway Brawl: Arrests, Community Outrage, and an Ongoing Investigation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Conway Brawl: Arrests, Community Outrage, and an Ongoing Investigation

On a night that was supposed to be filled with fun and laughter, Maly’s Entertainment Center in Conway, Arkansas, turned into a scene of mayhem and violence. In an incident that has raised questions about hate crimes and community safety, three individuals have been arrested following a violent brawl that took place within the precincts of the entertainment center. This incident has sparked a serious dialogue on racial issues and the perceived privilege, leading to a city council meeting and involvement of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Arrests and Police Investigation

Among those arrested is Michael Kennedy, accused of possessing a knife during the brawl. Kennedy now faces two counts of aggravated assault. The Conway City Council announced the arrest on the very evening they held a meeting to address concerns from the community about the incident and the subsequent police response. The brawl escalated from verbal altercations, involving racial slurs, into physical violence involving 20 to 30 individuals. What began as an exchange of words, ended in a black teenager severely injured and a community in shock.

Social Media Rumors and City Council Meeting

Adding fuel to the fire, a video of the fight began circulating on social media platforms, leading to rumors of a teenager being stabbed. This led to an increased scrutiny of the incident, prompting the aforementioned city council meeting. During the meeting, the teenager reported to have been stabbed came forward with his father, with his face covered in band-aids, to testify. The father criticized the response to the incident, suggesting a delay in action and implicating issues of racial bias and privilege.

Community Outrage and NAACP Involvement

While arrests have been made, the investigation continues, with the possibility of additional arrests looming. The incident has not only sparked community outrage but also gained the attention of the NAACP of Faulkner County. The organization has become involved in the matter, providing an attorney for the teenagers involved and filing police reports. As the city of Conway urges the public to allow law enforcement to conduct their investigation, Maly’s Entertainment Center has also posted a statement condemning the violence and racism, cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

0
Crime Law
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 mins ago
Brisbane Man Charged Over Alleged Stabbing Incident
In a shocking turn of events, a man in Brisbane has been charged with the intention of causing severe physical harm after allegedly stabbing another man in the neck. The accused, 43-year-old Travis John Scorer, is alleged to have carried out the heinous act in the inner-Brisbane suburb of New Farm at around 7:30 PM
Brisbane Man Charged Over Alleged Stabbing Incident
Las Cruces Police Officer Faces Second-Degree Murder Charges: A Case That Shook the Nation
25 mins ago
Las Cruces Police Officer Faces Second-Degree Murder Charges: A Case That Shook the Nation
Community in Shock as Local Man Found Dead Outside Westminster Church
25 mins ago
Community in Shock as Local Man Found Dead Outside Westminster Church
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
15 mins ago
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
U.S. Diplomat Expresses Grave Concern over Ecuador's Escalating Violence
20 mins ago
U.S. Diplomat Expresses Grave Concern over Ecuador's Escalating Violence
Andrew Tate's Online Spat and Legal Troubles: A Double-Edged Sword
22 mins ago
Andrew Tate's Online Spat and Legal Troubles: A Double-Edged Sword
Latest Headlines
World News
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
37 seconds
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
2 mins
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Buggyra Team's Resilience Shines in Dakar Rally's Second Stage
2 mins
Buggyra Team's Resilience Shines in Dakar Rally's Second Stage
Xi Jinping Amplifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in China
3 mins
Xi Jinping Amplifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in China
Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe
4 mins
Committee Chairman Clears Air on Ongoing IGP Ousting Probe
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
4 mins
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
5 mins
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
6 mins
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
6 mins
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
9 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app