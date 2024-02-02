Convicted Criminals Found Guilty in Free State High Court for Daring Cash Van Attack

In a significant victory for law enforcement, convicted criminals Ignatious Sibusiso Mashini, 42, and Sello Lucky Serumula, 43, have been found guilty by the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on January 29, 2024. Their crimes, including robbery, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and motor vehicle theft, date back to a daring cash van attack on September 4, 2020.

The Crime

On the day of the incident, the audacious duo attacked a cash van in Bloemfontein, seizing firearms from security personnel and deploying explosives to breach a safe. However, a rapid and robust response from the Tactical Response Team and Mangaung Metro Task Team led to a fierce gun battle, resulting in the immediate arrest of Serumula.

The Investigation

Following Serumula's arrest, the investigation revealed a trail of criminal activities. The convicts were found to be involved in multiple hijackings and vehicle thefts in Gauteng. These stolen vehicles were then employed in cash-in-transit robberies, serving either as getaway cars or being set on fire to destroy evidence.

The Identification and Arrest

A gruesome piece of evidence led to the identification and arrest of the second convict, Mashini. His middle finger, found at the crime scene, was conclusively linked to the robbery. Traced to Benoni where he was in hiding, Mashini was arrested on November 13, 2020. The final sentencing is set for March 4, 2024. The head of the Hawks in the Free State has commended the bravery and dedication of all officers involved in the operation.