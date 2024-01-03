en English
Crime

Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing

In a development that has stirred a multitude of reactions, Colin Blanchard, a 53-year-old man convicted for being part of one of the most notorious paedophile rings in the UK, is poised to have a Parole Board hearing on February 8, 2024. The hearing follows several adjournments due to the case’s inherent complexity and sensitivity. Blanchard, who was meted an indeterminate prison term with a minimum of nine years in 2011, has served 12 years so far and is currently lodged at HMP Wymott, a medium secure prison specializing in housing sex offenders.

Parole Appeal: A Second Attempt

Blanchard’s previous parole appeal was turned down in 2020, but this time he plans to present evidence of completing rehabilitation courses to argue his case. The intent is to convince the Parole Board that he no longer poses a threat to the public. The hearing, however, will be conducted in private, without a public appeal. The decision of the Parole Board will essentially be based on the risk Blanchard poses to the public and how this risk can be managed within the community.

Blanchard: The Ringleader of a Notorious Paedophile Ring

Blanchard was the ringleader who influenced Vanessa George, a nursery worker, to abuse an estimated 64 babies and toddlers, and shared the grotesque recordings of the abuse. George served a ten-year sentence and was released in 2019. The victims’ families will be given an opportunity to provide impact statements regarding Blanchard’s potential release. The case gained significant public attention when Blanchard and his accomplices, Angela Allen and Tracey Lyons (both of whom have already been released), were caught when Blanchard failed to secure his email, leading his business partner to stumble upon the harrowing abuse images.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

