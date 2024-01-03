Convicted Sex Offender Michael David Wilkins Announces Residence in Prescott Valley

Michael David Wilkins, a 62-year-old convicted sex offender, has notified the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) that he will be moving to Gale Drive in Prescott Valley. This revelation has come to light in compliance with the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law, ARS 13-3825, an Arizona statute specifically designed to safeguard the community against potential threats.

Wilkins’ Criminal History

Wilkins carries a criminal history that spans over four decades. His first conviction came in 1983 in New York, where he was found guilty of attempted first-degree rape. The gravity of the crime resulted in a three-year prison sentence. His most recent conviction was in 2023 in Yavapai County for failing to register as a sex offender, a legal requirement for individuals with his criminal background. The court sentenced him to two years of probation.

Police Notification and Community Safety

In line with the law, the PVPD has released this information to the public, emphasizing that the purpose is not to instigate fear but to promote an informed community. The police department has also clarified that Wilkins is not currently wanted by law enforcement. The public is advised to refrain from using this information for retaliation or any form of harassment aimed at Wilkins.

Reporting Criminal Activity

For reports of criminal activity or non-emergency inquiries, the public can reach out to the PVPD or Silent Witness. The police department has assured the community that maintaining safety is their top priority and that community members play a vital role in this mission by responsibly using this information and promptly reporting any suspicious activity.