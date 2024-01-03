en English
Crime

Convicted Sex Offender Michael David Wilkins Announces Residence in Prescott Valley

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Convicted Sex Offender Michael David Wilkins Announces Residence in Prescott Valley

Michael David Wilkins, a 62-year-old convicted sex offender, has notified the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) that he will be moving to Gale Drive in Prescott Valley. This revelation has come to light in compliance with the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law, ARS 13-3825, an Arizona statute specifically designed to safeguard the community against potential threats.

Wilkins’ Criminal History

Wilkins carries a criminal history that spans over four decades. His first conviction came in 1983 in New York, where he was found guilty of attempted first-degree rape. The gravity of the crime resulted in a three-year prison sentence. His most recent conviction was in 2023 in Yavapai County for failing to register as a sex offender, a legal requirement for individuals with his criminal background. The court sentenced him to two years of probation.

Police Notification and Community Safety

In line with the law, the PVPD has released this information to the public, emphasizing that the purpose is not to instigate fear but to promote an informed community. The police department has also clarified that Wilkins is not currently wanted by law enforcement. The public is advised to refrain from using this information for retaliation or any form of harassment aimed at Wilkins.

Reporting Criminal Activity

For reports of criminal activity or non-emergency inquiries, the public can reach out to the PVPD or Silent Witness. The police department has assured the community that maintaining safety is their top priority and that community members play a vital role in this mission by responsibly using this information and promptly reporting any suspicious activity.

Crime Safety United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

