Convicted Predator Arrested for Removing Ankle Monitor in Hernando County

Convicted sexual predator Hirum Eric Croxall, 65, found himself back in police custody in Hernando County, Florida, mere hours after his release from prison. This return to incarceration was the result of Croxall’s decision to remove his court-mandated ankle monitor within the confines of a local store. The act was a blatant defiance of the law, leading to serious consequences.

Breaking the Chains

Upon his discharge from the Florida State Prison in Tallahassee, Croxall embarked on a bus journey to Manatee County. It was here that he made the decision to sever the very device intended to ensure his compliance with the law. A packaged hunting knife, lifted from a store shelf, served as the instrument of this transgression. The act of cutting off the ankle monitor was a demonstration of Croxall’s disregard for the conditions of his release.

The Aftermath

The Florida Department of Corrections raised the alarm about the missing device, leading to an immediate search by deputies. The discarded ankle monitor was ultimately discovered in the store’s restroom, implying Croxall’s calculated attempt to dispose of it. The successful recovery of the device provided damning evidence of Croxall’s actions.

Swift Justice

Following the discovery of the severed ankle monitor, Croxall was located in a nearby parking lot. He was swiftly apprehended and taken into custody, facing charges of tampering with an electronic monitoring device and violation of conditional release. Croxall’s actions have resulted in his current status: held without bond at the Hernando County Jail. His swift return to custody serves as a stark reminder of the consequences for those who seek to undermine the law.