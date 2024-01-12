en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Convicted Predator Arrested for Removing Ankle Monitor in Hernando County

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Convicted Predator Arrested for Removing Ankle Monitor in Hernando County

Convicted sexual predator Hirum Eric Croxall, 65, found himself back in police custody in Hernando County, Florida, mere hours after his release from prison. This return to incarceration was the result of Croxall’s decision to remove his court-mandated ankle monitor within the confines of a local store. The act was a blatant defiance of the law, leading to serious consequences.

Breaking the Chains

Upon his discharge from the Florida State Prison in Tallahassee, Croxall embarked on a bus journey to Manatee County. It was here that he made the decision to sever the very device intended to ensure his compliance with the law. A packaged hunting knife, lifted from a store shelf, served as the instrument of this transgression. The act of cutting off the ankle monitor was a demonstration of Croxall’s disregard for the conditions of his release.

The Aftermath

The Florida Department of Corrections raised the alarm about the missing device, leading to an immediate search by deputies. The discarded ankle monitor was ultimately discovered in the store’s restroom, implying Croxall’s calculated attempt to dispose of it. The successful recovery of the device provided damning evidence of Croxall’s actions.

Swift Justice

Following the discovery of the severed ankle monitor, Croxall was located in a nearby parking lot. He was swiftly apprehended and taken into custody, facing charges of tampering with an electronic monitoring device and violation of conditional release. Croxall’s actions have resulted in his current status: held without bond at the Hernando County Jail. His swift return to custody serves as a stark reminder of the consequences for those who seek to undermine the law.

0
Crime United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Dance Trainer Sentenced to Imprisonment for Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend in Deralakatte
On a sultry day in July 2019, a gruesome attack occurred in Deralakatte that sent shockwaves through the community. A dance trainer, known as Sushanth or Shaan, targeted his ex-girlfriend in a vicious stabbing incident. The event, captured in chilling detail on CCTV, marked a dark day for the town’s inhabitants. This incident, which precipitated
Dance Trainer Sentenced to Imprisonment for Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend in Deralakatte
Daylight Stabbing in Berkeley Leaves Community on Edge
10 mins ago
Daylight Stabbing in Berkeley Leaves Community on Edge
B.C. Court of Appeal Upholds Convictions of Animal Rights Activists
12 mins ago
B.C. Court of Appeal Upholds Convictions of Animal Rights Activists
Buffalo Shooting Victim's Son Opposes Death Penalty: Advocates Life Sentence for Shooter
4 mins ago
Buffalo Shooting Victim's Son Opposes Death Penalty: Advocates Life Sentence for Shooter
Two-Day Crime Wave Rocks Richmond County
6 mins ago
Two-Day Crime Wave Rocks Richmond County
Labor Slavery in Russia: A Silent Epidemic Targeting Ukraine's Former Combatants
7 mins ago
Labor Slavery in Russia: A Silent Epidemic Targeting Ukraine's Former Combatants
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
7 seconds
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
31 seconds
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
35 seconds
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
58 seconds
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
3 mins
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
3 mins
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
4 mins
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
Will the Raptors Trade for Andrew Wiggins? NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up
4 mins
Will the Raptors Trade for Andrew Wiggins? NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
5 mins
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app