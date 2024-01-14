Convicted Paedophile Allowed to Stay in Scotland Indefinitely Raises Concerns

Scotland is currently home to Colin Kristensen, a one-legged paedophile convicted in Sint Maarten for heinous acts of sexually abusing a six-year-old girl, distributing child pornography, and theft. Originally from Sint Maarten, Kristensen was granted permission to travel to Glasgow in 2019 for a prosthetic limb fitting. However, he never returned to serve the remaining term of his seven-year sentence, citing ill health and an inability to fly as reasons for his extended stay.

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Register Rules

Despite his claims of poor health, Kristensen has been fined twice for failing to comply with sex offender register rules while residing in Scotland. Yet, he continues to benefit from the free NHS treatment, a privilege extended to him due to his alleged health conditions. This leniency has sparked outrage and raised questions about the efficiency and fairness of the justice system.

Outrage and Demand for Explanation

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman, Russell Findlay, has openly expressed his outrage at this situation. Findlay argues that Kristensen should be imprisoned in Sint Maarten, criticizing the decision to allow him to ‘play the system’. He demands a full explanation regarding Kristensen’s continued presence in Scotland and the status of the seemingly failed extradition process.

Extradition Cases: Silence from Authorities

The Crown Office has declined to comment on extradition cases, maintaining its policy of confidentiality in such matters. Sint Maarten’s Attorney General’s office has also been approached for a statement, but it has yet to respond. This silence from the authorities adds another layer of complexity to this issue, contrasting sharply with the recent case of sex offender Nicholas Rossi, who was extradited to the US to face rape charges despite claiming ill health.