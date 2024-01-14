en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Convicted Paedophile Allowed to Stay in Scotland Indefinitely Raises Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Convicted Paedophile Allowed to Stay in Scotland Indefinitely Raises Concerns

Scotland is currently home to Colin Kristensen, a one-legged paedophile convicted in Sint Maarten for heinous acts of sexually abusing a six-year-old girl, distributing child pornography, and theft. Originally from Sint Maarten, Kristensen was granted permission to travel to Glasgow in 2019 for a prosthetic limb fitting. However, he never returned to serve the remaining term of his seven-year sentence, citing ill health and an inability to fly as reasons for his extended stay.

Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Register Rules

Despite his claims of poor health, Kristensen has been fined twice for failing to comply with sex offender register rules while residing in Scotland. Yet, he continues to benefit from the free NHS treatment, a privilege extended to him due to his alleged health conditions. This leniency has sparked outrage and raised questions about the efficiency and fairness of the justice system.

Outrage and Demand for Explanation

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman, Russell Findlay, has openly expressed his outrage at this situation. Findlay argues that Kristensen should be imprisoned in Sint Maarten, criticizing the decision to allow him to ‘play the system’. He demands a full explanation regarding Kristensen’s continued presence in Scotland and the status of the seemingly failed extradition process.

Extradition Cases: Silence from Authorities

The Crown Office has declined to comment on extradition cases, maintaining its policy of confidentiality in such matters. Sint Maarten’s Attorney General’s office has also been approached for a statement, but it has yet to respond. This silence from the authorities adds another layer of complexity to this issue, contrasting sharply with the recent case of sex offender Nicholas Rossi, who was extradited to the US to face rape charges despite claiming ill health.

0
Crime Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Southend Man, Ryan Carter, Jailed for Violence against Women
A 28-year-old man, Ryan Carter of Priory Avenue, Southend, has been sentenced to a five-month prison term for a history of violent behavior primarily against women. The sentencing came after a series of events, including a violent altercation with an ex-partner on York Road, Southend, where he wielded a knife and issued death threats. Carter’s
Southend Man, Ryan Carter, Jailed for Violence against Women
Human Smuggling Operation Uncovered by India's Criminal Investigation Department
9 mins ago
Human Smuggling Operation Uncovered by India's Criminal Investigation Department
The Sinister Soup: Unraveling the Swati M Telangana Murder Case
10 mins ago
The Sinister Soup: Unraveling the Swati M Telangana Murder Case
Murder in Montgomery: Anthony Tallie Charged with Killing of 86-year-old William Strane
5 mins ago
Murder in Montgomery: Anthony Tallie Charged with Killing of 86-year-old William Strane
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
5 mins ago
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
Bikie Gang Sighting south of Perth Triggers Police Alert
8 mins ago
Bikie Gang Sighting south of Perth Triggers Police Alert
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE SmackDown: Night of Victories, Revelations and a Memorable Shield Triple Powerbomb
20 seconds
WWE SmackDown: Night of Victories, Revelations and a Memorable Shield Triple Powerbomb
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
27 seconds
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
Microplastics in Everyday Products: An Overlooked Health Risk
38 seconds
Microplastics in Everyday Products: An Overlooked Health Risk
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
40 seconds
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
43 seconds
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
Jimmie Martinez: Remembering Santa Fe's Champion of Fair Wages and Education Reforms
53 seconds
Jimmie Martinez: Remembering Santa Fe's Champion of Fair Wages and Education Reforms
Protest Erupts in Bhubaneswar Over Alleged Police Torture of Corporator
1 min
Protest Erupts in Bhubaneswar Over Alleged Police Torture of Corporator
Southampton Matches Historic Football League Unbeaten Run
1 min
Southampton Matches Historic Football League Unbeaten Run
Taiwan's Presidential Election: William Lai Defies Beijing's Warnings to Secure Victory
1 min
Taiwan's Presidential Election: William Lai Defies Beijing's Warnings to Secure Victory
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
35 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
35 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
48 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
53 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
57 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app