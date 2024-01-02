en English
Crime

Convicted Murderer’s TikTok Proposal: A Tale of Romance and Controversy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Convicted Murderer's TikTok Proposal: A Tale of Romance and Controversy

David Thompson, a 42-year-old man from Belfast, has unexpectedly garnered viral attention on social media. His romantic public proposal, involving rose petals and the picturesque backdrop of Belfast’s Victoria Square, became an instant hit on TikTok, amassing over 2,000 views. However, one cannot overlook the fact that Thompson is a convicted murderer with a history of violent offenses, making this seemingly sweet gesture a topic of intense debate.

Thompson’s Checkered Past

Thompson’s criminal record dates back to 2001 when he was convicted for the murder of Ryan Neill. After serving 15 years of a life sentence, he was released on license in 2016. But his penchant for violence did not end there. In 2022, he was found guilty of attacking his ex-wife with hot coffee, an act that led to another stint in prison. His other convictions include a series of robberies, grievous bodily harm (GBH), criminal damage, and even escaping lawful custody.

Life Behind Bars

Recently released from Maghaberry Prison to an open jail, Thompson is now under strict rules and curfews. His views on prison life, as he expressed in a BBC documentary, are surprisingly positive. He described his time in jail as ‘brilliant’ and appeared content with the restricted lifestyle, which has raised eyebrows among many viewers.

A Future Marked by Change?

His fiancée, Natalie, however, staunchly defends Thompson, asserting that he has changed and served his time. She believes that her love and support can be the catalyst for his transformation, a sentiment that has been met with skepticism by many. Adding to the complexity of the situation is Thompson’s brother Gary, also a known criminal currently serving time in Maghaberry Prison. Local sources suggest that Thompson is fearful of his brother, hinting at a tense sibling relationship tangled in their shared history of crime.

Crime
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

