Convicted Murderers Sentenced to Additional Six Months for Escape Attempt

Convicted murderers, Stephen Henry McParland, 55, and Alison Michelle McDonagh, 50, have been sentenced to an additional half-year in prison after a failed attempt to escape from their temporary release and commence a fresh life in the Republic of Ireland. The duo, on the brink of early release, admitted their guilt to being unlawfully at large post their apprehension in Newry, January 2023.

The Past Convictions

McParland was sentenced in 1998 for a minimum span of 16 years for the murder of Gary Alexander McKimm, while McDonagh was convicted in 2006 for the murder of George McDowell, with a minimum sentence of 12 years. Their attempt to flee was recorded on CCTV in Belfast as they boarded a Dublin-bound train with a multitude of bags.

The Failed Escape

However, their plans were thwarted on their return journey. The court was informed that it was plausible both might have intentionally thwarted their own release. McParland’s legal representative suggested he had become institutionalized, whereas McDonagh was merely days away from another review of her parole.

Consequences and Reflections

Judge Mark Reel underscored the significance of trust in the framework of temporary release agreements and the necessity of punitive measures when such trust is violated. The actions of McParland and McDonagh not only jeopardized their chances of early release but also underscored the importance of stringent monitoring and adherence to rules within the criminal justice system.