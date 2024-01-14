en English
Crime

Convicted Murderer Nigel Shane Johnstone Recalled to Prison Following Violent Confrontation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Nigel Shane Johnstone, a 52-year-old life-sentenced murderer, has once again been recalled to prison following a violent altercation that has further marred his tarnished reputation. The incident, which took place in April, saw Johnstone threaten the life of a 17-year-old teenager, adding another dark chapter to his history of violence and parole violations.

Recalled to Prison

Johnstone, who had previously been imprisoned for the 1995 murder of Anton Sherlock, has seen his parole revoked for the fourth time since his initial release. This latest recall comes on the heels of his conviction for threatening to kill the teenage son of his partner over a dispute involving money and cigarettes. The situation escalated when Johnstone allegedly stole a caravan key, leading to a confrontation where threats were exchanged, and the teenager was forced to defend himself by striking Johnstone with a shovel.

A History of Violence

Despite a judge-alone trial resulting in a conviction for one count of threatening to kill and his acquittal on other charges, Johnstone’s parole board deemed him an undue risk. The decision to keep Johnstone behind bars was heavily influenced by his history of domestic violence, a factor the parole board could not overlook.

The Path Ahead

The board has delayed Johnstone’s release pending a psychological report and a review of his trial decision. His next hearing, scheduled for May, will be a critical juncture in his path to potential freedom. With his history of violence looming large, the outcome of this hearing could very well determine whether Johnstone will walk free or remain behind bars for the foreseeable future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

