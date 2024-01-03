Convicted Murderer Carl Hyde Absconds, Thames Valley Police Seek Public Assistance

Thames Valley Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public in their search for Carl Hyde, a 67-year-old convicted murderer. Hyde, who had been residing at an approved premises in Peterborough, has absconded and is now wanted for breaching his licence conditions. The public is urged not to approach Hyde if spotted, but to report any sightings or information about his whereabouts to the police immediately.

Hyde’s Abscondence and Violation of Licence Terms

After being released from prison, Hyde was living in an approved premises in Peterborough. However, it has been reported that he has since absconded from there, breaching his licence conditions in the process. The authorities are now seeking assistance in locating Hyde, who is now a wanted man. Given his past criminal record, the police have emphasized that Hyde should not be approached if seen, instead urging the public to report any information directly to them.

Probable Location and Known Connections

The police believe that Hyde may have fled to the Oxford area, given his known connections in Reading. While the search is being conducted extensively across multiple areas, the Oxford region is being given particular attention due to these known associations. The objective is not only to apprehend Hyde but also to ensure the safety of the public, given the nature of Hyde’s past offences.

Public Appeal and Reporting Information

Thames Valley Police Oxford shared the appeal on Wednesday, January 3, urging the public to assist with any relevant information. The public is encouraged to report any information via the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website, referencing incident 336 of Monday, January 1. The police are hoping that this collective vigilance may lead to Hyde’s swift location and apprehension, ensuring public safety.