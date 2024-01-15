en English
Crime

Convicted Man Repeatedly Breaches Court Order, Escapes with Suspended Sentence

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Convicted Man Repeatedly Breaches Court Order, Escapes with Suspended Sentence

Lee Purvis, a 37-year-old man from Wallsend, with an existing record of 34 previous convictions, displayed a flagrant disregard for the law by continuously breaching a non-molestation order set by the court. The order, put in place to protect his former partner, was repeatedly violated by Purvis, as he embarked on a campaign of harassment and intimidation, marked by violent outbursts and threats.

Unleashed Terror and Breach of Order

On May 12, the violation of the non-molestation order took a disturbing turn when Purvis forced his way into his former partner’s residence. Despite the victim’s protests, he refused to leave and his actions took a violent turn. He attempted to intimidate her using a safe, hurled her dogs against furniture, and launched a relentless barrage of calls, totaling 75 over a two-day period.

Persistent Violations and Rising Fear

The situation further escalated in November and December when Purvis once again breached the order. This time, he arrived at the victim’s residence and a friend’s home wielding an axe. The victim, already living in a constant state of fear, felt increasingly vulnerable and scared for her life due to Purvis’s continuous and escalating threats.

Sentence: A Reprieve for the Perpetrator

Despite the severity of the violations and the victim’s palpable fear, Purvis was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for three breaches of the non-molestation order and common assault. In addition to this, he is required to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and comply with a restraining order. An exclusion zone has also been put in place to ensure the victim’s safety.

During the proceedings, Purvis’s defense argued that the axe in question was ornamental and not intended to instill fear. They further stated that Purvis is remorseful for his actions and is a caregiver for his grandparents.

Crime Law
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

