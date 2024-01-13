en English
Crime

Convicted Leaders of Birmingham Terror Cell Up for Parole

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Convicted Leaders of Birmingham Terror Cell Up for Parole

In an upcoming decision that has raised apprehension, convicted leaders of a Birmingham-based terror cell, Irfan Khalid and Ashik Ali, could potentially be released from prison. Khalid, who was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years in 2013, is scheduled for a Parole Board hearing on January 18. Similarly, Ali, who also received a life sentence, has a hearing set for April.

The Terror Plot

The terror cell, including Irfan Naseer, had planned an extensive bombing campaign aiming to detonate up to eight rucksack bombs. This plot was foiled by police in September 2011 and was considered the most significant threat since the 2006 attempt to blow up transatlantic airliners. The trial judge at the time emphasized the severity of their intended actions, comparing the potential impact to the 7/7 London bombings or 9/11.

Charity Workers or Terrorists?

The terror cell members were not your typical criminals. They posed as charity workers, collecting funds under false pretenses. Their sinister plans extended beyond bombings. They had plans for other destructive methods, including a truck with welded knives and poisonous hand cream. In total, 11 members of the group were sentenced to 72 years, with Naseer, the ringleader, receiving five life sentences.

Impending Parole Decisions

Despite their capture and sentencing at Woolwich Crown Court, the impending decisions by the Parole Board on Khalid and Ali’s release have been a cause for concern. MP Nigel Mills has raised concerns about the risk of releasing them. As we wait for the Parole Board’s upcoming decisions on Khalid and Ali, one cannot help but hold their breath, given the gravity of their planned crimes and the potential threat they may still pose.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

