Convicted Killer of Kristin Smart Attacked in Prison: Assailant Pleads Not Guilty

In a dramatic turn of events within the walls of Pleasant Valley State Prison, Jason Budrow, a man already serving multiple life sentences, has been charged with attempted murder. Budrow is accused of attacking Paul Flores, the convicted killer of Kristin Smart, a California college student whose disappearance and subsequent murder in 1996 has captivated the nation for decades.

Not Guilty Plea Amidst Grave Allegations

Budrow entered a plea of not guilty during his court appearance on Monday. He is accused of using an inmate-manufactured weapon to slash Flores in the neck. Following the attack, Flores was hospitalized but returned to confinement just two days later. The prison, located in Fresno, California, has been the setting for this sudden escalation in violence.

Budrow: A History of Violence

Jason Budrow is no stranger to violent crime. The 43-year-old is already serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole for previous murders. His rap sheet includes the fatal strangulation of a cellmate in 2021 and the murder of his girlfriend in 2011. If convicted for this latest charge, Budrow could face an additional 27 years to life in prison.

The Kristin Smart Case: A National Enigma

The attack’s victim, Paul Flores, was convicted in 2022 for the murder of Kristin Smart. The case has been a point of national interest, with the circumstances surrounding Smart’s disappearance and murder becoming a symbol for lost youth and justice sought. Flores is currently serving a 25-years-to-life sentence for the crime.

This latest development in the ongoing saga of Kristin Smart’s case shines a light on the gravity of the crime’s impact, even after nearly 30 years since the initial event. The incident illustrates the echoes of a crime that continues to reverberate within and beyond the prison walls, a stark reminder of the enduring pursuit of justice.