Convicted Fraudster Woodberry Appeals for Sentence Reduction

In a turn of events, Olalekan Jacob Ponle, popularly known as Woodberry, has appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for a sentence reduction. Convicted in 2023 for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, Woodberry believes his eight-year prison term is excessive.

The former high-flyer, now a resident of the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, insists that he should be held accountable only for the actual losses incurred, not the intended losses of over $51,000,000.

His argument centers around the sentencing guidelines that recommended a 22-level enhancement based on the intended loss, leading to a harsher punishment.

Woodberry’s defense team argues that the restitution amount should reflect the damages incurred by the victims rather than the intended fraudulent gains.

The legal process is now unfolding before the U.S. Court of Appeals as it reviews the arguments in Woodberry’s pursuit of a reduced jail term.