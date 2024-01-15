en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Convicted Fraudster Woodberry Appeals for Sentence Reduction

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Convicted Fraudster Woodberry Appeals for Sentence Reduction

In a turn of events, Olalekan Jacob Ponle, popularly known as Woodberry, has appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for a sentence reduction. Convicted in 2023 for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, Woodberry believes his eight-year prison term is excessive.

The former high-flyer, now a resident of the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, insists that he should be held accountable only for the actual losses incurred, not the intended losses of over $51,000,000.

His argument centers around the sentencing guidelines that recommended a 22-level enhancement based on the intended loss, leading to a harsher punishment.

Woodberry’s defense team argues that the restitution amount should reflect the damages incurred by the victims rather than the intended fraudulent gains.

The legal process is now unfolding before the U.S. Court of Appeals as it reviews the arguments in Woodberry’s pursuit of a reduced jail term.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
54 seconds ago
Janakpuri Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National: Trial Begins Soon
In a chilling development from Janakpuri, Gurpreet Singh, a resident and businessman dealing in precious stones and gems, has been thrust into the spotlight as the sole suspect in the murder of Swiss national Nina Berger. A comprehensive 1000-page chargesheet outlining the alleged crime has been duly acknowledged by a Delhi court, leading to the
Janakpuri Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National: Trial Begins Soon
Wanted Norwich Pair, Vincent Peach and Chelsea Townsend, Apprehended and Charged
12 mins ago
Wanted Norwich Pair, Vincent Peach and Chelsea Townsend, Apprehended and Charged
Aberystwyth Court Hands Down Sentences for Range of Crimes
16 mins ago
Aberystwyth Court Hands Down Sentences for Range of Crimes
Illegal Drug Use Detected in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Following Random Drug Tests
1 min ago
Illegal Drug Use Detected in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Following Random Drug Tests
Wave of Shootings Rattles Hanover Park and Trenton: Multiple Injured and Two Dead
2 mins ago
Wave of Shootings Rattles Hanover Park and Trenton: Multiple Injured and Two Dead
POCSO Case Ignites Tensions Over 'Love Jihad' in Mandya, Karnataka
7 mins ago
POCSO Case Ignites Tensions Over 'Love Jihad' in Mandya, Karnataka
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
50 seconds
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
50 seconds
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
52 seconds
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
1 min
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
1 min
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
1 min
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
2 mins
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
2 mins
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
4 mins
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
17 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app