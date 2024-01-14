en English
Crime

Convicted Former Judge to Receive Full Pension: A Spotlight on Ireland’s Judicial Pension Framework

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
Convicted Former Judge to Receive Full Pension: A Spotlight on Ireland’s Judicial Pension Framework

Gerard O’Brien, a once-respected figure in the Irish judiciary, tarnished by conviction of sexual assault and attempted rape, is set to receive his full judicial pension from the age of 65. This holds despite his recent resignation from the Circuit Court bench, a move that came into effect on January 5. This development emerged shortly after Justice Minister Helen McEntee sought legal advice regarding his standing in light of his conviction.

O’Brien’s Eligibility for Pension

Despite his exit from his judicial role, O’Brien, currently 59, remains eligible for the pension. It is calculated based on his judge’s salary of eu178,000. This is because there are currently no legal provisions in place that allow for the withholding or refusal of pensions for judges. This fact has been confirmed by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. This department is responsible for regulating the pensions of those within the judiciary.

O’Brien’s resignation came in the aftermath of his conviction for sexually abusing six men between 1991 and 1997. This occurred while he was serving as a teacher at a Dublin secondary school. Despite being charged, he continued to receive his salary for a period of 30 months post-charge. His sentencing is due to take place on March 4.

Public Response and Legislative Framework

The case of O’Brien has drawn significant public attention to the legislative framework surrounding pensions for judges in Ireland. It has highlighted the lack of mechanisms available to address the pension rights of those who have been convicted of serious crimes. As it stands, O’Brien has made no public announcement regarding whether he will appeal the conviction.

Crime Ireland Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

