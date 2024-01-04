en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Convicted Felons Arrested for Theft in High Desert; Community Vigilantism and Technology Aid the Capture

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Convicted Felons Arrested for Theft in High Desert; Community Vigilantism and Technology Aid the Capture

In a recent surge of law enforcement activity, Hesperia sheriff’s deputies arrested two convicted felons, Megan Vasquez, 34, of Apple Valley, and Miguel Hernandez, 31, of Hesperia, on suspicion of theft from properties in the High Desert area. The arrest took place on Tuesday, around 4:17 p.m, following a theft report in the 18000 block of Birch Street.

Caught in the Act

The suspects were spotted in a blue Toyota Avalon, stealing from a front yard. Notably, the same vehicle had been implicated in similar theft incidents reported on the Neighbors by Ring app. Responding swiftly, deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle were Vasquez and Hernandez, along with a loaded handgun and mail addressed to other potential victims.

Charges and Implications

Following the arrest, the suspects were booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. The charges leveled against them include felon in possession of a firearm, amongst others. This incident marks yet another case involving convicted felons, highlighting the pressing issue of recidivism within our criminal justice system.

Community Involvement and Continued Investigation

Authorities have acknowledged the critical role played by the community, particularly the Neighbors by Ring app, in assisting with the arrest. In a bid to identify more victims, they have released photos of the suspects and are requesting anyone with information to come forward. This case serves as a testament to the power of community vigilantism and modern technology in aiding law enforcement efforts.

0
Crime United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
23 seconds ago
Canadian Muslim Community Braces for Sentencing Hearing in Hate Crime Case
On a chilling day in June 2021, Nathaniel Veltman, a self-proclaimed white nationalist, plowed his pickup truck into the Afzaal family as they took an evening stroll in London, Canada. The deliberate attack claimed the lives of four family members and left a nine-year-old boy grievously injured. The motive? They were Muslims. This act of
Canadian Muslim Community Braces for Sentencing Hearing in Hate Crime Case
Cinema Horror: Shotgun-Wielding Gunman Fires at Liverpool Showcase Cinema
2 mins ago
Cinema Horror: Shotgun-Wielding Gunman Fires at Liverpool Showcase Cinema
Epstein's Unveiled Network: A Mother's Cry for Justice
3 mins ago
Epstein's Unveiled Network: A Mother's Cry for Justice
San Antonio Landlord-Tenant Disagreement Ends in Tragedy
2 mins ago
San Antonio Landlord-Tenant Disagreement Ends in Tragedy
A Window into Law Enforcement: A Chronicle of a 24-hour Police Log
2 mins ago
A Window into Law Enforcement: A Chronicle of a 24-hour Police Log
Canada's Economy in 2024: Rising Debt and Economic Resilience
2 mins ago
Canada's Economy in 2024: Rising Debt and Economic Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
27 seconds
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
1 min
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
2 mins
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
2 mins
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
2 mins
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
4 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
4 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app