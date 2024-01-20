Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Firearm Following High-Speed Chase

On May 3, 2022, a high-speed chase through the streets of Orlando, Florida, ended with a crash and the apprehension of a man who would later face serious federal charges. Robert Lee Pringle, a 35-year-old convicted felon, had been driving a stolen vehicle when he evaded a law enforcement traffic stop and led the police on a dangerous pursuit. The chase ended when Pringle crashed into another vehicle. The subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a far more serious crime than mere evasion, leading to a federal indictment.

Upon searching the crashed vehicle, law enforcement personnel uncovered two firearms, ammunition, and a variety of items that identified the driver as Pringle. Among these items were paperwork, prescription bottles, suspected narcotics, and drug paraphernalia. The presence of firearms and ammunition were particularly alarming given Pringle's history. He was a convicted felon, and federal law unequivocally prohibits individuals with such convictions from possessing firearms or ammunition. This discovery led to Pringle being charged federally for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Plea and Potential Consequences

Pringle has now pled guilty to these charges. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The date for his sentencing has not been set yet. The implications of Pringle's actions extend beyond his personal fate, serving as a stern reminder of the severe consequences of felons possessing firearms and ammunition.

The investigation leading to Pringle's plea was a collaborative effort between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Orlando Police Department. The successful culmination of this investigation underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in the fight against crime. Assistant United States Attorney Megan Testerman is handling the prosecution of this case, further reflecting the seriousness of the charges Pringle faces.