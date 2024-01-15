Convicted Felon Fatally Shoots Daughter and Her Mother in Louisiana

A horrifying act of domestic violence has left a community in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, in shock and mourning. On Sunday, at the Oak Village Mobile Home Park, Kalvin N. 'Kal' Forcell, a 39-year-old convicted felon, fatally shot his one-year-old daughter, Kaylee Forcell, and her mother, Christina Lynn Artus, 41.

Deputies Respond to the Tragic Scene

Sheriff Bobby Webre described the shooting as a close-range incident stemming from domestic violence. Deputies arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and discovered both victims deceased. The neighbors, who reported hearing gunshots, were unaware of their fatal consequences until authorities arrived.

Background of the Victims and the Accused

Christina Artus was known in the local industrial sector as a refinery worker, where she met Forcell. Despite previous problems between Artus and Forcell, the murders were completely unexpected, according to Artus's sister, Michelle Soto. Forcell, who had a record of firearms, drug, and criminal damage charges, was out on bail for a recent arrest related to a shooting incident in May 2022. He was due in court for a related hearing the week following the slayings.

Forcell Arrested and Booked

Following the tragic murders, Forcell was arrested and booked on multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bail as the investigation continues, leaving a community grappling with the unexpected loss of two innocent lives in a shocking act of domestic violence.