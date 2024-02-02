Convicted Felon Arrested with Stolen Firearms and Lethal Fentanyl Quantity in North Carolina

In a significant development in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, a convicted felon, Diandre S. Ireland, has been apprehended and charged with several offenses following the discovery of stolen firearms and a substantial quantity of fentanyl in his possession. The arrest was made by the Halifax Regional Drug and Gang Task Force Agents, who executed a search warrant at Ireland's residence on Valley Drive, as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation.

Stolen Firearms and Deadly Fentanyl Seized

During the raid, agents uncovered and seized three stolen guns, originating from the Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, and Greenville areas, along with a fourth firearm. The highlight of the seizure was the amount of fentanyl discovered. The quantity was vast enough to potentially pose a lethal threat to the entire population of Halifax County, which, as per the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, stands at 47,848 individuals.

A Series of Charges Against Ireland

Ireland was arrested without any incident and now faces a slew of charges. The list includes trafficking opiates by possession, trafficking opiates by transportation, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, possession of firearm by felon, and possession of stolen firearms. In light of these serious charges, Ireland has been placed under a $1,675,000 bond. He is scheduled to make his court appearance on February 22.

Halifax Regional Drug and Gang Task Force's Role

The Halifax Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has played a pivotal role in this arrest and seizure. Their action in this case has not only led to the apprehension of a significant offender but also the removal of a potentially lethal quantity of fentanyl from the streets, contributing to the creation of safer communities in Halifax County.