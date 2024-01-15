en English
Crime

Convicted Drug Dealer Ben Cunningham Ordered to Repay Illicit Earnings

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
In a landmark ruling, a notorious drug dealer, Ben Cunningham, 49, hailing from Wyton Moorings in Huntingdon, has been compelled to repay his illicit earnings, following conviction and sentencing in August 2023. Cunningham, who was handed an eight-year prison sentence for his role in a large-scale drug distribution network in Cambridgeshire, had used a boat, christened San Periel, as a floating stash house for sizeable quantities of cocaine.

The ERSOU Investigation

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) spearheaded the investigation that unearthed the hidden narcotics. Cocaine with a street value of £470,000, over £13,000 in hard cash, and cannabis valued at £7,000 were discovered on Cunningham’s boat. The investigation also exposed Cunningham’s connection to an organised crime group charged with trafficking cocaine across the UK.

Other Convictions

Alongside Cunningham’s conviction, two other affiliates of the criminal network were sentenced to a cumulative 24 years behind bars. The ERSOU’s economic crime unit undertook an exhaustive assessment of Cunningham’s finances post-conviction. It was ascertained that he had earned an astronomical £249,456.98 through illegal activities.

Asset Recovery

A court has now ordered Cunningham to repay £36,514.60, equivalent to his current available assets, or face an extended prison term. ERSOU remains committed to continually tracking Cunningham’s assets under the Proceeds of Crime Act legislation, should he amass more wealth in the future.

Crime Law United Kingdom
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

