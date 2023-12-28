en English
Crime

Consultant Hirotaka Miyamoto Cleared of Rape Charges as Accuser Withdraws Complaint

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
Consultant Hirotaka Miyamoto Cleared of Rape Charges as Accuser Withdraws Complaint

41-year-old consultant Hirotaka Miyamoto walked free from court after being cleared of all criminal charges related to rape, non-consensual sex, and slight injuries. The Sliema resident had been arrested and remanded in custody for a week, following accusations by his ex-girlfriend. However, in an astonishing turn of events, the accuser withdrew her complaint, stating under oath that there had been no rape at all.

Unfolding of the Alleged Incident

The incident in question allegedly transpired the morning after Miyamoto, his ex-girlfriend, and a friend spent the night at his apartment. The ex-girlfriend initially claimed that she had been raped by Miyamoto after turning down his sexual advances. This accusation led to Miyamoto’s arrest and subsequent remand in preventive custody.

Unexpected Twist in Court

During her court testimony, the accuser took a surprising stance. She insisted on dropping her complaint and even apologized to Miyamoto in court. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, leading the proceedings, emphasized the gravity of retracting such serious accusations, but ultimately honored her request to withdraw the complaint.

Legal Outcome: Charges Cleared

Given that the alleged wrongdoing was prosecutable only upon the complaint of the alleged victim, as per the provisions of the Criminal Code, the court cleared Miyamoto of all charges. The court lifted the ban on Miyamoto’s name, restoring his reputation. Post the case, it was reported that Miyamoto’s former girlfriend has left Malta.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Miyamoto was represented by lawyers Joseph Brincat and Maria Karlsson. This case serves as a stark reminder that allegations of such a serious nature carry profound implications for all parties involved and that the truth should always be the cornerstone of justice.

Crime Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

