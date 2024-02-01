Construction Fraud: Families Accuse Contractor of Theft and Incomplete Work

John McDonald, owner of the construction company Brothers All Around, is now facing a slew of criminal charges. Accused by multiple families of accepting large payments without completing the promised construction work, McDonald's alleged fraudulent activities have stirred up a storm of controversy and despair.

Broken Promises and Unfulfilled Dreams

Jamie Cropper and her husband were one of the families that fell victim to McDonald's apparent deceit. They paid him nearly $90,000 to build their dream log cabin-style home, a home that was meant to be ready for move-in by October 2023. However, as of February 2024, they found nothing but untouched materials and no significant progress on their property.

Legal Proceedings in Motion

At the center of this escalating situation, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has taken up the task of investigating these serious allegations. The office has already compiled complaints from Cropper and five other alleged victims. This has led to the filing of over a dozen charges against McDonald, including Home Improvement Fraud and Theft of Services.

The Damages Add Up

The total amount deposited by four families is approximately $280,000, a significant sum that was seemingly met with minimal to no actual construction work. The financial and emotional toll on the families is immeasurable, with Cropper expressing her frustration and disappointment over the entire situation. Especially since she had conducted her own research on McDonald and found that his registration had been renewed on the Attorney General's website despite prior complaints.

A group of people who have cases against McDonald are now planning to meet and discuss their next steps in the legal process. As the charges against McDonald continue to mount, those affected cling to the hope of justice.