On a typical day in The City's bustling Temple Yard, a peculiar event unfolded that led to an extraordinary escape trial in the No. 4 Supreme Court. The key figure in this narrative is Constable Jabarry Mayers, who recently testified about the events that transpired on June 9, 2018. He vividly recalled his encounter with Herwin Llewellyn Burrowes, an incident that began with a 'strong scent' of marijuana and ended in a daring escape.

A Suspicious Encounter

Constable Mayers was on duty in the vibrant area of Temple Yard when he detected a strong marijuana odour. His attention was drawn to Burrowes, who stood out in the crowd, positioned between two stalls and carrying a distinctive green and black haversack. Burrowes, a resident of Taylor's Gap, Delamere Land, St Michael, had unknowingly attracted the constable's attention.

Arrest and Escape

The constable approached Burrowes on suspicion of unlawful possession of cannabis. However, what should have been a routine arrest took an unexpected turn. As Constable Mayers was detaining Burrowes, the latter managed to escape lawful custody by exerting force against the officer. A seemingly ordinary day had culminated in a dramatic escape, leaving an indelible mark on the memory of Constable Mayers.

The Court Proceedings

The details of this incident recently came to light during the court proceedings where Burrowes stands charged with his escape from lawful custody. The constable's testimony served as a crucial piece of evidence, recounting a story that began with a strong scent of marijuana and ended with an audacious escape. As this trial continues, the final verdict remains uncertain, underscoring the ongoing quest for justice in this remarkable case.