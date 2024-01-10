Constable Reveals Details of Accused’s Escape After Cannabis-Related Arrest

In an unfolding court drama at the No. 4 Supreme Court, a testimony by Constable Jabarry Mayers has served to reveal the chain of events leading to the escape of the accused, Herwin Llewellyn Burrowes. The incident, which dates back to June 9, 2018, took place at Temple Yard, The City.

Unravelling of Events

Mayers, who was on duty that day, was drawn to Burrowes by a distinct and potent scent of marijuana. The accused was spotted carrying a green and black haversack between two stalls. Recognizing the smell as indicative of illicit activity, Mayers decided to intervene and attempted to arrest Burrowes on the grounds of unlawful possession of cannabis.

Confrontation and Escape

However, the arrest did not go as planned. Burrowes, in a swift reaction, resisted the arrest. He pushed Mayers away and took off, successfully evading the law enforcement officer and effectively escaping custody. The dramatic escape has now led to Burrowes standing trial not only for the initial accusation of cannabis possession but also for escaping lawful custody by the use of force.

Implications and Next Steps

The case has raised questions about the effectiveness of our law enforcement strategies in dealing with drug-related offences. As the trial continues, it remains to be seen how the court will rule on this unique case, and what implications it will have for Burrowes and for the broader discourse on cannabis regulation and law enforcement.