Barbados

Constable Reveals Details of Accused’s Escape After Cannabis-Related Arrest

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
In an unfolding court drama at the No. 4 Supreme Court, a testimony by Constable Jabarry Mayers has served to reveal the chain of events leading to the escape of the accused, Herwin Llewellyn Burrowes. The incident, which dates back to June 9, 2018, took place at Temple Yard, The City.

Unravelling of Events

Mayers, who was on duty that day, was drawn to Burrowes by a distinct and potent scent of marijuana. The accused was spotted carrying a green and black haversack between two stalls. Recognizing the smell as indicative of illicit activity, Mayers decided to intervene and attempted to arrest Burrowes on the grounds of unlawful possession of cannabis.

Confrontation and Escape

However, the arrest did not go as planned. Burrowes, in a swift reaction, resisted the arrest. He pushed Mayers away and took off, successfully evading the law enforcement officer and effectively escaping custody. The dramatic escape has now led to Burrowes standing trial not only for the initial accusation of cannabis possession but also for escaping lawful custody by the use of force.

Implications and Next Steps

The case has raised questions about the effectiveness of our law enforcement strategies in dealing with drug-related offences. As the trial continues, it remains to be seen how the court will rule on this unique case, and what implications it will have for Burrowes and for the broader discourse on cannabis regulation and law enforcement.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

