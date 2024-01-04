Connecticut State Trooper Shoots Robbery Suspect During Pursuit

The tranquility of a regular day at a Mobil gas station in Killingly, Connecticut, was disrupted when a routine inquiry turned into a dramatic pursuit, culminating in the shooting of Ruben Muller, a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in Rhode Island. Muller’s encounter with Connecticut State Trooper Joseph Godbout spiraled out of control, leading to a chase and subsequent shooting that has now sparked an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.

The Encounter and Pursuit

Muller was spotted by Trooper Godbout, operating a Mercury Marquis bearing the Connecticut license plate C257810. When asked for his license, Muller chose to flee, leading to a pursuit across the parking lot towards a nearby Taco Bell. The 56-second chase, captured vividly on Trooper Godbout’s body camera, reveals the escalating tension and the desperate actions of a man on the run.

Muller’s Shooting

The chase ended abruptly when Muller, in the midst of an attempted second tasing by Godbout, pulled out a revolver from his ankle area. Reacting swiftly, Godbout fired a single shot, hitting Muller in the chest. Despite the tumultuous events, immediate medical assistance was provided to Muller at the scene.

Investigation and Public Reaction

Muller was initially taken to Day Kimball Hospital before being transferred to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. As Muller receives the necessary medical care, an investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the Office of the Inspector General, Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, and the Windham Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office involved. Adding to the transparency of the investigation, the body camera footage has been made available for public viewing on the Office of Inspector General’s YouTube page, allowing the public to draw their own conclusions about this high-stakes encounter.