Connecticut Restaurant Owners Arrested for Workers' Compensation Insurance Violations

In a significant enforcement action, two Connecticut restaurant owners, Giovanni Rubano, 52, and Hilario Taveras, 55, have been arrested for their alleged failure to provide their employees with mandatory workers' compensation insurance coverage. This arrest marks a crucial juncture in the ongoing battle against workers' rights violations across industries.

Advertisment

Flagrant Noncompliance with Insurance Requirements

Rubano, the proprietor of Vintage 471 Restaurant in Watertown, and Taveras, the owner of Via Al Paraiso in Waterbury, stand accused of criminal liability charges for noncompliance with the state's stringent insurance requirements. State prosecutors allege that Rubano lacked requisite insurance coverage for his employees from January 21, 2021, to November 10, 2022, and again from November 10, 2022, to September 20, 2023. Taveras is similarly accused of neglecting to provide coverage from December 1, 2018, through October 24, 2022.

Holding Employers Accountable

Advertisment

In Connecticut, businesses are mandated to demonstrate their financial capacity to adequately compensate injured workers or carry workers' compensation insurance. The arrests of Rubano and Taveras on January 9 serve as a stark reminder of the state's commitment to upholding this critical protection for workers. Both defendants were released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and are slated to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on January 17.

Prosecution by Workers' Compensation Fraud Control Unit

The Workers' Compensation Fraud Control Unit, operating under the Office of the Chief State's Attorney, will be prosecuting the case. This unit is dedicated to identifying, investigating, and prosecuting instances of fraud and noncompliance in relation to workers' compensation. This case underscores the importance of their work and the state's relentless pursuit of justice for workers.