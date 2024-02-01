Connecticut Men Arrested and Charged Over Naugatuck Home Invasion

In a recent turn of events, two men from New Britain, Connecticut, were arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion in Naugatuck. The accused, Amjid Khan, 38, and Sher Ali Khan, 51, allegedly forced their way into a residence on Ridge Road on Monday, Jan. 29, assaulting a man inside.

Signs of Forced Entry and Assault

The Naugatuck Police, responding to the incident, discovered clear signs of forced entry and found the victim with minor injuries. Despite his injuries, the victim declined hospital treatment. The police investigation into the incident has revealed that the invasion was part of an ongoing domestic dispute.

A Series of Charges

Both Amjid and Sher Ali Khan are facing a series of serious charges for their involvement in the incident. These charges include home invasion, risk of injury to a child, threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. The severity of these charges reflects the gravity of the alleged crimes.

Arraignment and Bail

Following their arrests, both men were held on a $250,000 bond each. They made their initial appearances in Waterbury Superior Court for arraignment on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The case continues to unfold as the legal proceedings against the two men move forward.