Connecticut Man Charged in Armed Robbery at Colchester Gas Station

In a recent development, 35-year-old Daniel Reardon, a resident of Broad Brook, Connecticut, has been charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. These charges follow an armed robbery at a Gulf gas station in Colchester that took place last week, just before 9:30 p.m.

According to the police report, Reardon allegedly entered the gas station, demanded cigarettes, and then escalated the situation by brandishing a gold pistol. This act of aggression forced the clerk to hand over the cash register's contents. After obtaining the money, Reardon reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle.

Investigation and Identification

The following day, Connecticut State Police troopers discovered an abandoned bike and began reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station. Their investigation led them to identify a 2011 Ford Ranger linked to Reardon via additional investigative tools. The suspect was eventually found and detained in a CVS parking lot in Glastonbury. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing a hat that matched the one worn by the robbery suspect in the surveillance footage.

Upon searching Reardon's truck, the police discovered a gold gun which, upon closer inspection, turned out to be a broken BB gun. Initially, Reardon was charged with interfering/resisting and the use of drug paraphernalia. He refused to speak with investigators, which later led to him being charged for the robbery. A companion who was with Reardon at the time of his arrest denied involvement in the crime. Reardon, who has a history of 11 convictions in Connecticut over the past decade, is currently being held on a $150,000 bond and is slated to make a court appearance on March 5.