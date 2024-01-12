en English
Accidents

Connecticut Man Arrested for Wrong-Way Driving Under Influence

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
Connecticut Man Arrested for Wrong-Way Driving Under Influence

In the early hours of Friday, January 12, 2024, a man from Connecticut was arrested for a dangerous driving incident. 62-year-old Robert Sylvester, a resident of Milford in New Haven County, was apprehended for driving his Jeep Wrangler the wrong way on a highway and an interstate in New London County. The incident began around 12:55 a.m., when Sylvester was spotted heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 2A in Montville.

A Perilous Journey

Sylvester’s hazardous trek didn’t end at Route 2A. He then continued to drive in the wrong direction onto Interstate 395, heading north in the southbound lanes near Exit 11. This alarming scenario posed a significant risk to the safety of other road users.

Intervention by Connecticut State Police

Sylvester’s perilous journey was eventually halted by the Connecticut State Police. They managed to stop him around the area of Exit 14 in Norwich. Sylvester’s reckless behavior on the road was promptly curtailed, thereby preventing a potentially catastrophic situation.

Charges and Consequences

Following the incident, Sylvester was subjected to a sobriety test, which he failed. Consequently, he was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and related traffic violations, including failure to drive in the proper lane, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. These charges reflect the gravity of the situation and the potential harm his actions could have caused. In the wake of the incident, Sylvester was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday, January 23.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of drunk driving and the significant dangers it poses to road safety. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible behavior on the road and the severe consequences faced by those who fail to adhere to it.

Accidents Crime United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

