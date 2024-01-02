Connecticut Man Arrested for Reckless Driving Based on Digital Evidence

Andrew De La Rosa, a 22-year-old Stamford, Connecticut resident, has been arrested on charges stemming from a high-speed incident involving reckless driving. The event occurred on January 27, 2023, when De La Rosa allegedly sped past a Darien Police officer’s cruiser on Post Road, causing it to shake, and then proceeded to run through two red traffic lights.

A History of Reckless Driving

De La Rosa was not an unfamiliar face to the Darien Police. He had a history of reckless driving attempts and multiple engagements in pursuits. His reckless disregard for traffic laws and public safety had made him a known entity to law enforcement.

Digital Evidence and Arrest

An investigation was initiated, leading to a search warrant to seize and extract information from De La Rosa’s cell phone. A digital thumbnail image from his phone provided crucial evidence corroborating the timing of the offense. The thumbnail image showed the officer’s cruiser and the time displayed on the BMW’s infotainment system, aligning with the reported incident’s time.

Charges and Court Appearance

De La Rosa was charged with reckless driving and additional traffic offenses, including the use of a cell phone while operating a vehicle. He was processed and appeared in court on December 11, 2023, the same day as his arrest. The Darien Police made the announcement of his arrest on January 2, 2024.

This case serves as a stern reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving, and the lengths to which law enforcement will go to ensure that those who endanger public safety are brought to justice.