Crime

Congresswoman’s Ex-Husband, Jayson Boebert, Arrested in Colorado

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
Congresswoman’s Ex-Husband, Jayson Boebert, Arrested in Colorado

Jayson Boebert, the former spouse of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, was apprehended in Colorado following a series of altercations that culminated in his arrest on Tuesday.

The ex-husband of the congresswoman found himself in the crosshairs of two distinct law enforcement agencies, leading to multiple charges.

Silt Police Department Chief Mike Kite confirmed that Jayson’s arrest was not a singular incident, but rather the outcome of two separate arrest warrants issued by the Silt Police Department and the Garfield Sheriff’s Office.

Amongst the charges leveled by Silt PD were disorderly conduct, obstructing, and criminal trespass, while the Garfield Sheriff’s Office warrant pertained to other violations.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

