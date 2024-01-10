Congresswoman’s Ex-Husband, Jayson Boebert, Arrested in Colorado

Jayson Boebert, the former spouse of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, was apprehended in Colorado following a series of altercations that culminated in his arrest on Tuesday.

The ex-husband of the congresswoman found himself in the crosshairs of two distinct law enforcement agencies, leading to multiple charges.

Silt Police Department Chief Mike Kite confirmed that Jayson’s arrest was not a singular incident, but rather the outcome of two separate arrest warrants issued by the Silt Police Department and the Garfield Sheriff’s Office.

Amongst the charges leveled by Silt PD were disorderly conduct, obstructing, and criminal trespass, while the Garfield Sheriff’s Office warrant pertained to other violations.