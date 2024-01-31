Concord Shooting: Notorious Criminal and Unknown Accomplice Wanted

In a disturbing sequence of events, a violent armed robbery and shooting rocked the city of Concord, near the railroad tracks along US-29A at approximately 10:30 this morning. The victim of this heinous act is presently nursing two gunshot wounds, though they are thankfully non-life-threatening.

Identifying the culprits

John Christopher Meece (32) has been pegged as one of the primary suspects in this case. Meece is known to authorities, having been involved in a string of criminal activities in Rowan County. His rap sheet includes multiple convictions for breaking and entering and drug possession charges. The severity of his crimes previously landed him on the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list following a breaking and entering charge in 2015.

Aiding in the manhunt

Concord police now have an arrest warrant for Meece, charging him with robbery using a dangerous weapon. He is described as a 6-foot male, weighing 220 pounds, with multiple tattoos, last seen dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. In addition to Meece, the police are also making efforts to track down a second suspect. This suspect is described as a clean-shaven white male, donning a white toboggan, gray hoodie, and khaki pants.

Public appeal

Given the dangerous nature of the suspects, law enforcement has put out a public appeal. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in their search. It is worth noting that the police believe the victim and suspects knew each other, and this was not a random act of violence.