en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Concern Grows as Developmentally Disabled Woman Goes Missing in North Greenbush

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Concern Grows as Developmentally Disabled Woman Goes Missing in North Greenbush

In a concerning development from North Greenbush, Kathryn Malek, a woman with developmental disabilities, has reportedly gone missing. According to the North Greenbush Police Department, Malek was last observed on Tuesday morning, departing from her residence to board a CDTA bus bound for a local mall. However, the confirmation of her reaching the intended destination remains elusive.

Unexplained Disappearance

Providing a detailed account, the North Greenbush Police informed that Malek, clad in black leggings and a black jacket, was expected to return home by noon. Alarmingly, her failure to do so has raised serious concerns about her safety and whereabouts. The authorities are currently grappling with a lack of substantial leads to trace her.

Public Assistance Needed

In the wake of Malek’s unexplained disappearance, the police are soliciting information from the public. They believe that collective efforts and vigilant eyes can accelerate the search process and possibly lead them to Malek. The North Greenbush Police are earnestly urging anyone with credible information about Malek’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Community’s Role in Missing Persons Cases

Instances like Malek’s disappearance underscore the critical role that community members can play in resolving missing persons cases. A vigilant public can often be the difference between a prolonged search and a prompt resolution. As the search for Kathryn Malek intensifies, the North Greenbush community’s cooperation could prove instrumental in ensuring her safe return.

0
Crime United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mystery Shrouds New Year's Eve Death in Montgomery County

By BNN Correspondents

60-Year-Old Man Charged With Aggravated Assault and Battery Against Wife

By Nimrah Khatoon

Methamphetamine Use Fuels Surge in Burglaries: Webster County Responds

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Elkhart Police Investigate Shooting, Seek Public Assistance in Numerous Cases

By María Alejandra Trujillo

El Cajon Police Highlights Homeless Crisis Challenges in New Documenta ...
@Crime · 2 mins
El Cajon Police Highlights Homeless Crisis Challenges in New Documenta ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Shooting in Property Dispute Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Malakan, Havelian

By Rizwan Shah

Fatal Shooting in Property Dispute Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Malakan, Havelian
Lucknow Maid Orchestrates Rs 35 Lakh Heist from Engineer’s Home

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lucknow Maid Orchestrates Rs 35 Lakh Heist from Engineer's Home
New Year’s Day Crime Wave Raises Concerns in Bhubaneswar

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Day Crime Wave Raises Concerns in Bhubaneswar
High Court Acquits Home Guard in Extortion Case, Highlights Police Misconduct

By Dil Bar Irshad

High Court Acquits Home Guard in Extortion Case, Highlights Police Misconduct
Latest Headlines
World News
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
30 seconds
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
58 seconds
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
1 min
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
1 min
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
1 min
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
1 min
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
1 min
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
2 mins
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app